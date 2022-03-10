Goa polls: Utpal Parrikar loses to BJP's Atanasio Monserratte from Panaji seat

Independent candidate Utpal Parrikar, the son of Goa's former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, lost to BJP's Atanasio Monserratte from the Panaji Assembly seat on Thursday.

After the end of last round of counting, Monserratte won by 674 votes, an election official said. “I gave a good fight,” Utpal Parrikar, who bagged 5,857 votes, said while leaving the counting station. Monserratte polled 6,531 votes, while Congress candidate Elvis Gomes got 3,062 votes. After the BJP refused ticket to Utpal Parrikar, he contested the election as an independent. Monserratte said the BJP cadres in the state capital Panaji did not accept Utpal Parrikar in the party.

