Amarinder Singh loses from Patiala Urban

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:50 IST
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh lost from his home turf Patiala Urban seat by a margin of 19,873 votes, according to assembly poll results declared on Thursday.

Singh was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.

The 79-year-old scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family had floated his own party --- Punjab Lok Congress -- following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister of the state. He had later entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) for contesting the February 20 assembly polls.

