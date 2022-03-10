Left Menu

As AAP leads in 2 seats, Kejriwal says it's beginning of honest politics in Goa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:50 IST
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. (ANL/photo) Image Credit: ANI
As early trends showed the AAP was leading in two seats in Goa, its national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said it was a ''beginning of honest politics'' in the coastal state.

He also congratulated his party candidates Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva who were leading in their respective constituencies.

''AAP wins two seats in Goa. Congratulations and best wishes to Capt Venzy and Er Cruz. It's the beginning of honest politics in Goa,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

The ruling BJP was ahead of the Congress in Goa with the saffron party candidates leading in 18 seats on Thursday, according to trends available for all 40 seats in the coastal state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

