Nothing can come in front of a bulldozer, says Hema Malini after BJP's win in UP polls

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the majority mark of 202 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, on Thursday said that "nothing can come in front of a bulldozer". "Bulldozer" is a reference to the action taken by the Yogi government to vacate illegally occupied land and properties using the machine Bulldozer.

The actor-turned-politician said that the BJP workers worked for the development of every sector in Uttar Pradesh. "We already knew our government will form; we have worked for every developmental aspect, which is why the public trust us... nothing can come in front of a bulldozer, as it can finish everything within a minute, be it cycle or anything else," Malini told ANI.

According to official trends, BJP is leading in 258 constituencies and Samajwadi Party is ahead in 112 assembly seats. Following these trends, celebrations kicked off at the BJP office in Lucknow as State Assembly polls counting indicated that BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh with the party crossing the majority mark of 202 seats.

BJP workers were seen holding party flags playing Holi at the party office in Lucknow. They were raising slogans "UP mein ka ba? UP mein Baba". The counting of votes began at 8 am and will continue till the final results. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)