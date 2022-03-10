UP polls: DyCM Maurya, Cong state chief Lallu trail

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was trailing from Sirathu seat by about 1,500 votes on Thursday, according to poll trends.

On the other hand, UP Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu was also trailing from Tamkuhi Raj constituency. After the initial round of counting, Maurya secured 28,387 votes while his nearest rival SP's Pallavi Patel got 30,901 votes, according to the Election Commission.

While Maurya has so far received 43.76 per cent votes, Patel has bagged 47.63 per cent votes. Lallu, the sitting MLA from Tamkuhi Raj, secured 17,006 votes so far and is at the third place.

BJP candidate Asim Kumar has maintained comfortable lead with 51,222 votes while Uday Narayan of SP has got 20,958 votes, according to the EC. Lallu has so far commanded 16.42 per cent votes while Kumar has got 49.46 per cent votes and SP candidate has secured 20.24 per cent votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)