BJP’s show of strength in Manipur testimony of people’s faith in governance: State party chief

The BJP’s impressive show in the Manipur assembly elections is a reflection of people's acceptance of the party and its governance, state unit president A Sharda Devi said on Thursday. Buoyant after BJP’s win in one constituency and with trends indicating a lead in 19 seats in the 60-member House, she said the party will not only be able to meet its target of emerging victorious on its own, but also defeat big personalities of rival parties. ''This time we've been able to do well in areas where we have not won before. The party has gained majorly in pockets which are considered Congress strongholds. It shows that the people of Manipur have accepted us and the governance we've provided,'' she told PTI here in an interview. While the final results are awaited, the state BJP chief said her party is confident of securing majority in the state.

''Apart from targeting 40-plus seats, we had also set out to defeat big opponents of other parties in this election. I believe we have achieved that target as well,'' she asserted. Asked who would be the chief minister and whether the party would form the government on its own or include allies, Sharda Devi said, ''That will be decided by our Parliamentary Board in due course of time.'' She also said local parties like the NPF and NPP have hinted at supporting the BJP. On what message she would like to send to the Congress, which is leading in just three seats, the BJP leader said it's the people of Manipur who decide the future, growth and development of the state, and elected political leaders only follow their orders. ''The Congress should always remember that,'' she added.

Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Trends were available with the Election Commission for 41 constituencies at 2 pm.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 21 seats and the Congress 28 constituencies. However, the BJP formed the government with the support of four MLAs each from the Naga People’s Front and the National People’s Party, and one from the Lok Janshakti Party, along with others, including one from the Congress.

