Azam Khan, son leading in Rampur and Suar

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were leading in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and Suar constituencies respectively on Thursday.

After the initial rounds of counting, Azam Khan got 41,608 votes while his BJP rival Akash Saxena got 5,035 votes, according to the EC.

Nawab Kazim Ali of the Congress secured only 1,315 votes, it said.

SP candidate Azam Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases lodged against him in Rampur district.

In Suar seat, Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam was leading by more than 18,000 votes over BJP ally Apna Dal (S) candidate Haider Ali Khan alias Hamza Mian.

While Abdullah got 39,163 votes, Hamza got 20,666 votes. BSP candidate Adhyapak Shankar Lal got 2,842 votes and Congress candidate Ram Raksha Pal Singh alias Raja Thakur 422 votes.

