Cong will form next govt in Goa with help of other parties; it's premature to say BJP has won: Sequeira
Even as the BJP is emerging as the single largest party in Goa, the Congress on Thursday expressed confidence that it will form the next government in the coastal state with the help of other political parties, saying that the final results are yet to be announced.As per the Election Commission of Indias ECI latest data for all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, the BJP has so far won five seats and is leading in 15 others.
- Country:
- India
Even as the BJP is emerging as the single largest party in Goa, the Congress on Thursday expressed confidence that it will form the next government in the coastal state with the help of other political parties, saying that the final results are yet to be announced.
As per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest data for all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, the BJP has so far won five seats and is leading in 15 others. The Congress has won three seats and is leading in eight. Talking to reporters outside a counting centre, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee's working president Aleixo Sequeira said the final tally is yet to be announced, so it is premature to say that the BJP has won the election.
''Lead is not everything. The final results are yet to come. We will form the next government with the help of other political parties and Independents,'' he said.
Two independent candidates have so far emerged victorious in Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) are leading in two seats each, while the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Revolutionary Goans Party and one independent candidate are leading in one sea each.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ideological issues with SP, but priority to oust BJP, says Congress' Salman Khurshid
UP Polls phase 4: BJP candidate from Raebareli Sadar seat Aditi Singh casts her vote, says Congress nowhere in race
BJP, SP copy pasted many Congress announcements on women’s empowerment in their own manifestoes: Priyanka Gandhi.
No party has consistently fought on streets like Congress; SP, BSP remained silent till just before elections: Priyanka Gandhi.
Amritsar Congress MP warns of indefinite protest against inaction of Punjab police on drug mafia