Assembly poll results: Defeating BJP equal to banging your head on the wall, says Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP president, Chandrakant Patil, vehemently spoke on early trends of the state Assembly elections results on Thursday. He was crystal not to comment too early about the results." I won't comment on results as a mature political leader but early trends show that BJP will come in 4 states."

Speaking about the voting pattern in Uttar Pradesh amongst the males and the females, he pointed out that women definitely had voted for BJP." I think the majority of women have definitely voted for the BJP and a few men might have given the vote to SP." said the Minister. While interacting with ANI, Patil was seen very confident of BJP winning in four out of five states. "Defeating the BJP is equivalent to banging your head on a wall, the BJP wave will be seen in 2024 and 2029 too.", stated the Minister.

Chandrakant Patil also mentioned that the victory needs to be celebrated responsibly with lesser firecrackers and pollution. (ANI)

