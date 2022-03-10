Punjab Cong chief Navjot Sidhu defeated from Amritsar East seat
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was defeated from Amritsar East seat on Thursday, according to the Election Commission.
AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevanjyot Kaur defeated Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes.
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia who also contested from the seat came third.
Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC seeks Navjot Singh Sidhu's reply on plea seeking to enlarge scope of notice in road rage case
1988 case: SC asks Navjot Singh Sidhu to respond to application within 2 weeks
Bengal Guv asks state election commissioner to brief him over incidents of violence during civic polls
PTI foreign funding: Millions of dollars transactions not shared with Election Commission of Pakistan
Bengal Guv asks state election commissioner to brief him over incidents of violence during civic polls