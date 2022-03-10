Left Menu

Manipur CM wins from Heingang seat; BJP secures five seats, JD (U) three

The Kuki Peoples Alliance was ahead in one seat, while Independent candidates were leading in two constituencies.Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 AM on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.Trends and results were available with the ECI for 45 constituencies at 3.04 PM.The BJP had formed the government in Manipur in 2017 despite having just 21 seats, joining hands with the two local parties -- the NPP and NPF.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:12 IST
Manipur CM wins from Heingang seat; BJP secures five seats, JD (U) three
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh defeated his nearest Congress rival P Saratchandra Singh in Heingang, even the ruling BJP won five seats and Nitish Kumar's JD (U) bagged three constituencies, as per latest ECI data.

Congress and National People's Party (NPP) won two seats each. An Independent candidate has also secured victory.

The BJP was leading in 15 seats, while the JD (U) was ahead in three seats and the Congress in two. Naga People's Front (NPF) was leading in five constituencies and the NPP in four seats. The Kuki People's Alliance was ahead in one seat, while Independent candidates were leading in two constituencies.

Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 AM on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Trends and results were available with the ECI for 45 constituencies at 3.04 PM.

The BJP had formed the government in Manipur in 2017 despite having just 21 seats, joining hands with the two local parties -- the NPP and NPF. The saffron party’s own strength later increased to 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsize bizs

Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022