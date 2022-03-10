Left Menu

Punjab polls: State minister Rana Gurjeet Singh, son win their seats

Punjab polls: State minister Rana Gurjeet Singh, son win their seats
Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet Singh and his son Rana Inder Pratap Singh, who contested as an Independent, on Thursday won from their respective assembly seats Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi.

They defeated their nearest Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rivals.

Rana Gurjeet Singh, the sitting MLA from Kapurthala, defeated Manju Rana by a margin of 7,304 votes. Rana Inder Pratap, who contested from Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district, defeated Sajjan Singh Cheema by 11,434 votes, according to the poll results.

Notably, Rana Inder Pratap Singh had contested the state assembly elections as an Independent against ruling Congress' nominee Navtej Singh Cheema.

Rana Gurjeet Singh had openly campaigned for his son against the Congress nominee.

Four Punjab Congress leaders, including Navtej Singh Cheema, had in January shot off a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking Rana Gurjeet Singh's expulsion. They alleged that he was ''weakening'' the party ahead of the assembly polls.

The Congress leaders had written the letter to Gandhi after Inder Pratap decided to contest as an Independent from Sultanpur Lodhi.

