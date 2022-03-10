Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema wins from Dirba

Leader of Opposition in the current Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, has won from the Dirba seat, as per the poll results declared on Thursday.

The AAP leader defeated Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Gulzar Singh by a margin of 50,655 votes.

Punjab minister and Congress candidate O P Soni was defeated from his home constituency Amritsar Central.

AAP candidate Ajay Gupta defeated Soni by a margin of 14,026 votes.

Congress candidate Sukhpal Singh Khaira defeated SAD candidate and former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kkaur by 9,225 votes.

Senior Akali leader and former minister Gulzar Singh Ranike lost from Attari seat. He was defeated by AAP candidate Jaswinder Singh by a margin of 19,794 votes.

Senior Congress leader Ashwani Sekhri also faced defeat from Batala seat. He was defeated by AAP candidate Amansher Singh.

AAP candidate Amit Rattan Kotfatta defeated SAD candidate Parkash Singh Bhatti by a margin of 35,479 votes.

AAP’s Jagsir Singh defeated SAD candidate Darshan Singh Kotfatta by 50,212 votes.

From Amloh seat, AAP candidate Gurinder Singh Garry Birring trounced SAD candidate Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna.

Akali candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali won from Dakha seat as he defeated Congress nominee Sandeep Singh Sandhu.

AAP candidate Rajneesh Kumar Dahiya defeated SAD's Joginder Singh from Ferozepur Rural seat.

Congress candidate and state party working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny was defeated by AAP candidate Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala by a margin of 25,383 votes.

AAP candidate Balkar Singh defeated Congress nominee by 4,574 votes.

From Gill seat, AAP candidate Jeewan Singh Sangowal defeated Akali nominee Darshan Singh Shivalik by a margin of 57,644 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)