Accept mandate given by people of Punjab with humility: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

With the AAP inching towards a landslide victory in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said his party accepts the mandate given by the people with humility. Sukhbir also congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party.We whole-heartedly with total humility accept the mandate given by Punjabis.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:23 IST
Accept mandate given by people of Punjab with humility: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal
With the AAP inching towards a landslide victory in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said his party accepts the mandate given by the people with humility. Sukhbir also congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party.

''We whole-heartedly & with total humility accept the mandate given by Punjabis. I am grateful to lakhs of Punjabis who placed their trust in us & to to SAD-BSP workers for their selfless toil. We will continue to serve them with humility in the role they have assigned to us,'' Sukhbir tweeted.

Notably, the SAD was decimated in the polls.

''As president of @Akali Dal_I congratulate @Aam Aadmi Party, @AAP Punjab & their leader@Bhagwant Mann on their victory in Punjab poll.

''I offer them my sincerest good wishes for success and I am sure they will live up to the people's expectations,'' Sukhbir said.

Notably, the SAD had contested the polls in alliance with BSP, but both parties faced rout.

