NCW writes to Rajasthan CM, speaker over 'misogynistic' comments by state minister

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, seeking the suspension of a state minister for allegedly making an ''irresponsible, condemnable misogynistic and chauvinist'' statement on the floor of the House.

Quoting a media report, the women's body said minister Shanti Dhariwal associated a high number of rape cases in Rajasthan with the state ''being a men's state''.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma also wrote to the Assembly speaker and sought the suspension of Dhariwal, a cabinet minister in Rajasthan, from the House.

''The Commission is seriously concerned about the irresponsible, condemnable misogynistic and chauvinist statement made by a Cabinet Minister on the floor of the House, therefore, I urge you to look into the matter and take stern action against the minister by suspending him from the House,'' she said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)