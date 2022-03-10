Left Menu

NCW writes to Rajasthan CM, speaker over 'misogynistic' comments by state minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:36 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, seeking the suspension of a state minister for allegedly making an ''irresponsible, condemnable misogynistic and chauvinist'' statement on the floor of the House.

Quoting a media report, the women's body said minister Shanti Dhariwal associated a high number of rape cases in Rajasthan with the state ''being a men's state''.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma also wrote to the Assembly speaker and sought the suspension of Dhariwal, a cabinet minister in Rajasthan, from the House.

''The Commission is seriously concerned about the irresponsible, condemnable misogynistic and chauvinist statement made by a Cabinet Minister on the floor of the House, therefore, I urge you to look into the matter and take stern action against the minister by suspending him from the House,'' she said in the letter.

