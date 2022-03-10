Poll results showed that politics of appeasement has no place in country, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the BJP is heading towards a ''great victory'' in four out of five states, and it has clearly given a message that politics of appeasement has no place in the country.

As per the Election Commission of India's data, the BJP is headed for a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the trends chart in three other states - Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) readied for a landslide win in Punjab. ''It (BJP's performance) reflects the faith and confidence that people reposed in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a blessing to the double engine government in Uttar Pradesh,'' Chouhan told reporters in state assembly complex premises here.

The way Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami and Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant implemented welfare-oriented policies at the ground level, it clearly reflected that politics of appeasement has no place in the country, he said.

It has also given a clear message that there will be no place for those who spread terror, for anti-social activities and divisive politics. These polls have also risen above the issues of dynastic and caste politics in the elections, he said.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, during its meeting held on Thursday, passed a resolution thanking PM Modi, BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for the party's ''spectacular success'' in four states.

Interacting with reporters separately in Gwalior, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said except Punjab, the BJP is going to form government in four states, while his cabinet colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia praised PM Modi and the party's top brass for its good show in the assembly polls. ''With people's blessings and workers' hard labour, the BJP is winning. We are going to form governments in four states, except in Punjab,'' Tomar said.

Scindia said, ''We are going to form government due to workers' labour, the faith shown by the people of those states in BJP and their blessings. Today is an important day because the BJP is heading towards a historic win. And this was possible due to the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.'' ''This is clear that where there were double engine governments (BJP government at the Centre and states), people reposed faith in development and progress and helped the party to romp home,'' he told reporters, referring to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, where it was in power.

