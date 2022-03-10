Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:46 IST
It's a revolution in Punjab, it will now spread all over the country: Kejriwal
AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
Hailing the AAP's performance in Punjab as a ''revolution'', party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that with their huge mandate, the people have said that Kejriwal is not a terrorist.

First, this revolution happened in Delhi, then in Punjab and it will now happen all over the country, he said as trends showed that the AAP was set to form government in the state, taking the lead in 91 of the 117 assembly seats.

While addressing AAP leaders and workers at the party headquarters here, the Delhi chief minister asked them to practice politics of love and said the coming days belong to India.

He congratulated the voters of Punjab for leading the AAP to a ''glorious victory'' in the assembly polls and said they made political stalwarts bite the dust.

