Punjab polls: CM Channi defeated from Bhadaur

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has lost the electoral battle to AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke from the Bhadaur seat in Barnala district.

According to the results declared on Thursday, Ugoke, who contested the Assembly polls for the first time, defeated Channi by a margin of 37,558 votes.

The chief minister is also trailing from the Chamkaur Sahib seat in Rupnagar district, which is represented by him in the Assembly. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Charanjit Singh has taken a handsome lead of nearly 8,000 votes over the Congress leader from Chamkaur Sahib.

The counting of votes for the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab is going on amid tight security arrangements.

