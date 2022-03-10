Ukraine's Kuleba says appears Russia will fight on after Lavrov meet
Reuters | Antalya | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:55 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that it appeared Russia will continue its offensive and seeks a surrender from Kyiv that it will not get.
Speaking at a press conference in southern Turkey, Kuleba said his impression from the meeting was that Russia is not in a position at this point to establish a ceasefire after invading Ukraine. Lavrov has a different impression of what foreign ministers do in a crisis, he added.
