Left Menu

Humbly accept people's verdict, will continue to work for people's interests: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the peoples verdict in the assembly polls and will learn from it.The party, he said, will continue to work for the interests of the people of the country.Gandhis comments came after the Congress failed to make a mark in the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and lost Punjab to the AAP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:58 IST
Humbly accept people's verdict, will continue to work for people's interests: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the people's verdict in the assembly polls and will learn from it.

The party, he said, will continue to work for the interests of the people of the country.

Gandhi's comments came after the Congress failed to make a mark in the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and lost Punjab to the AAP. ''Humbly accept the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022