Russia's Lavrov says there were no patients in bombed Ukrainian hospital
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday the bombing of a Ukrainian children's hospital the previous day occurred after Ukrainian forces had taken over the premises and there were no patients there.
Asked about the bombing during a news conference following talks in Turkey with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Lavrov also said that the Western media were only presenting the Ukrainian point of view.
The Ukrainian president on Wednesday accused Russia of carrying out genocide after officials said Russian aircraft had bombed the hospital in Mariupol, burying patients in rubble despite a ceasefire deal for people to flee the besieged city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Mariupol
- Turkey
- Ukrainian
- Sergei Lavrov
- Lavrov
ALSO READ
Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker -Anadolu
Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker -Anadolu
Erdogan says Turkey can open borders with Armenia if Yerevan committed to normalisation
Erdogan says Turkey-U.S. talks on F-16s going well -media
Israeli president casts Turkey visit as part of climate campaign