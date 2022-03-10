Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov says there were no patients in bombed Ukrainian hospital

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:58 IST
Russia's Lavrov says there were no patients in bombed Ukrainian hospital
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday the bombing of a Ukrainian children's hospital the previous day occurred after Ukrainian forces had taken over the premises and there were no patients there.

Asked about the bombing during a news conference following talks in Turkey with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Lavrov also said that the Western media were only presenting the Ukrainian point of view.

The Ukrainian president on Wednesday accused Russia of carrying out genocide after officials said Russian aircraft had bombed the hospital in Mariupol, burying patients in rubble despite a ceasefire deal for people to flee the besieged city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022