BJP will take time to stake claim to form govt, central leadership to decide on Manipur CM, says Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will take time to stake a claim to form a government, adding that central leaders of the party will decide the Chief Minister.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:02 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will take time to stake a claim to form a government, adding that central leaders of the party will decide the Chief Minister. "We will take time to stake a claim to form a government, let the results be out. Our national leaders will decide on Chief Minister face, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of inclusive development," said Manipur CM on assembly elections results.

Bharatiya Janata Party is inching towards the majority mark with the incumbent party leading on 13 Assembly seats, the Election Commission data showed on Thursday afternoon. As per the ECI data at 3:30 pm, the BJP has won 11 seats and is leading on 13 seats.

Congress has won 2 seats and is leading on one seat, Janata Dal (United) won 3 seats and is leading on two seats. Further, parties namely Naga Peoples Front and National People's Party are leading on five seats each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

