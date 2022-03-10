Manipur polls: BJP wins 12 seats, leads in 12

The ruling BJP coalition looked set to return to power in the insurgency-hit state of Manipur, as it bagged 12 seats and was leading in 12 other constituencies, as per the latest ECI data.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh defeated his nearest Congress rival P Saratchandra Singh by 18,271 votes in Heingang seat.

Nitish Kumar's JD (U) bagged three seats and was leading in three constituencies. Congress and National People's Party (NPP) won two seats each, while two Independent candidates secured victory. The Kuki People's Alliance won one seat and was leading in another.

The NPP and Naga People's Front were ahead in five seats each. Though both parties did not have a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, they were part of the ruling coalition.

The Congress, which ruled the state before the BJP-led coalition came to power in 2017, was leading in two seats.

The counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 AM on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Trends and results were available with the ECI for 51 constituencies at 4.03 PM.

The BJP had formed the government in Manipur in 2017 despite having just 21 seats, joining hands with regional parties NPP and NPF. The saffron party's own strength later increased to 28.

