Rajasthan assembly adjourned twice as opposition protests against minister's remarks

The Rajasthan assembly on Thursday witnessed an uproar over alleged derogatory comments made by the parliamentary affairs minister during a debate. The House was adjourned twice after the opposition members continued to protest against the remarks. Minister Shanti Dhariwal, however, tendered an apology for the remarks, calling it a slip of tongue. As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria raised the matter and opposition members protested against the minister's remarks.

Dhariwal later apologised for his remarks made during his reply to a debate on the grant for the police department on Wednesday night, but the opposition continued to protest in the House. The minister's remarks were also expunged from the proceedings of the House. “It was a slip of tongue. I feel sorry for that. Rajasthan is a desert state and I wanted to say something for the state. I personally respect women and will continue to do so. If my comments have hurt anyone, I want to apologise,” Dhariwal said amid din. Despite repeated directions by the Speaker to maintain order in the House, the opposition continued to protest. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MLAs Pukhraj and Narayan Beniwal showed some papers during the protest, to which the Speaker raised an objection, saying no posters, banners or papers are allowed in the House.

When his instruction was ignored, the Speaker directed marshals to evict both the MLAs from the House. Subsequently, the Speaker adjourned the House for one hour.

After the House reassembled, presiding officer Rajendra Pareek announced another adjournment of half-an-hour. The proceedings resumed after the House reassembled after the second adjournment. Meanwhile, Kataria said the minister's reply on the grant for the police department was not clear due to the uproar in the House and that he should give his statement once again so that the opposition members and people of the state can listen to him After the Speaker allowed Dhariwal to speak, he again read out his statement and sought an apology for his remarks.

With this, the deadlock on the issue was over and the house started functioning normally. PTI SDA SRY

