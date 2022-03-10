No party getting clear majority in Goa: Sena MP Raut

No party is getting a clear mandate in Goa, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday as the ruling BJP appears on course to emerge as the single largest political formation in the coastal state.

By late afternoon, the BJP was leading in 19 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly where the simple majority mark is 21. The Congress, an ally of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, was leading in 11 seats and its partner Goa Forward Party in one constituency.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the BJP is ahead in Manipur, but the Congress is also inching ahead in the north-eastern state.

''No one is getting a clear majority in Goa. The alliance led by (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh is giving a good fight and Yogi ji (chief minister Yogi Adityanath) is doing good,'' Raut said.

The Shiv Sena had fielded 11 candidates in Goa for the February 14 polls, but all of them were trailing. The Maharashtra-based party had also fielded candidates in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

