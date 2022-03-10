Left Menu

No party getting clear majority in Goa: Sena MP Raut

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:09 IST
No party getting clear majority in Goa: Sena MP Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No party is getting a clear mandate in Goa, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday as the ruling BJP appears on course to emerge as the single largest political formation in the coastal state.

By late afternoon, the BJP was leading in 19 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly where the simple majority mark is 21. The Congress, an ally of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, was leading in 11 seats and its partner Goa Forward Party in one constituency.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the BJP is ahead in Manipur, but the Congress is also inching ahead in the north-eastern state.

''No one is getting a clear majority in Goa. The alliance led by (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh is giving a good fight and Yogi ji (chief minister Yogi Adityanath) is doing good,'' Raut said.

The Shiv Sena had fielded 11 candidates in Goa for the February 14 polls, but all of them were trailing. The Maharashtra-based party had also fielded candidates in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022