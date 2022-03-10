Left Menu

BJP's Pankaj Singh leads in Noida

AAPs Pankaj Awana polled 4,567 votes, it showed.Pankaj Singh, who is also the BJPs Uttar Pradesh unit vice president, had polled over 64 per cent of the votes in Noida in 2017 to register his maiden assembly win.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:13 IST
BJP's Pankaj Singh leads in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Pankaj Singh was leading from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, bagging over 1.70 lakh votes so far, according to poll trends.

Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was leading over his nearest rival Samajwadi Party's Sunil Chaudhary by a margin of 1.30 lakh votes at 3.30 PM, the Election Commission website showed.

While Singh got a share of 70.83 per cent, Chaudhary had 16.84 per cent of the total counted votes so far, which was over 2.34 lakh.

BSP's Kripa Ram Sharma was third with 12,419 votes and Congress' Pankhuri Pathak fourth with nearly 10,000 votes. AAP's Pankaj Awana polled 4,567 votes, it showed.

Pankaj Singh, who is also the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit vice president, had polled over 64 per cent of the votes in Noida in 2017 to register his maiden assembly win. His victory margin in 2017 polls stood at 1.04 lakh, among the top five in the state.

The final results of the 2022 assembly polls were yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022