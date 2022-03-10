Left Menu

Adityanath leading by over 50,000 votes in Gorakhpur Urban

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:13 IST
Adityanath leading by over 50,000 votes in Gorakhpur Urban
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strengthened his lead over his nearest rival in the Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency, while his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing in Sirathu.

Adityanath has so far polled 80,510 votes, while his nearest rival Subhawati Shukla of the Samajwadi Party (SP) has got 28,536 votes, according the Election Commission (EC) website. He was leading by over 51,000 votes.

In Sirathu, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya was behind SP's Pallavi Patel by a thin margin of 82 votes.

Most ministers of the Adityanath cabinet are leading in their respective seats, barring Rajendra Pratap Singh in Patti, Nand Gopal Gupta ''Nandi'' in Allahabad South and Suresh Rana in Thana Bhawan.

Among the ministers of state (independent charge), Ravindra Jaiswal, Sriram Chauhan and Neelkanth Tiwari are leading, while Upendra Tiwari, Kapil Dev Agarwal and Satish Chandra Dwivedi are trailing, according to the EC website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022