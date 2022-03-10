Adityanath leading by over 50,000 votes in Gorakhpur Urban

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strengthened his lead over his nearest rival in the Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency, while his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing in Sirathu.

Adityanath has so far polled 80,510 votes, while his nearest rival Subhawati Shukla of the Samajwadi Party (SP) has got 28,536 votes, according the Election Commission (EC) website. He was leading by over 51,000 votes.

In Sirathu, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya was behind SP's Pallavi Patel by a thin margin of 82 votes.

Most ministers of the Adityanath cabinet are leading in their respective seats, barring Rajendra Pratap Singh in Patti, Nand Gopal Gupta ''Nandi'' in Allahabad South and Suresh Rana in Thana Bhawan.

Among the ministers of state (independent charge), Ravindra Jaiswal, Sriram Chauhan and Neelkanth Tiwari are leading, while Upendra Tiwari, Kapil Dev Agarwal and Satish Chandra Dwivedi are trailing, according to the EC website.

