AAP crosses halfway mark: Wins 59 seats, leads in 33

The Aam Aadmi Party crossed the halfway mark in Punjab, winning 59 seats and leading in 33, according to the poll results declared by the Election Commission so far. As per the data available at 4 pm, the ruling Congress won nine seats and was leading in nine other seats.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:23 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party crossed the halfway mark in Punjab, winning 59 seats and leading in 33, according to the poll results declared by the Election Commission so far. In the 117-member Assembly, a party needs to get 59 seats to form the government. As per the data available at 4 pm, the ruling Congress won nine seats and was leading in nine other seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP and the BJP-led alliances faced a rout in the polls.

