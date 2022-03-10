AAP crosses halfway mark: Wins 59 seats, leads in 33
The Aam Aadmi Party crossed the halfway mark in Punjab, winning 59 seats and leading in 33, according to the poll results declared by the Election Commission so far. As per the data available at 4 pm, the ruling Congress won nine seats and was leading in nine other seats.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party crossed the halfway mark in Punjab, winning 59 seats and leading in 33, according to the poll results declared by the Election Commission so far. In the 117-member Assembly, a party needs to get 59 seats to form the government. As per the data available at 4 pm, the ruling Congress won nine seats and was leading in nine other seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP and the BJP-led alliances faced a rout in the polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- The Aam Aadmi Party
- Assembly
- Congress
- Election Commission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
After Punjab, AAP turns focus on Delhi civic polls; booth-level meetings from Thursday
Amritsar Congress MP warns of indefinite protest against inaction of Punjab police on drug mafia
Mayank Agarwal set to captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2022
Mayank Agarwal set to captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2022
AAP writes to EC, seeks steps 'to ensure safety of EVMs in Punjab