SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal defeated from Lambi Badal defeated from Lambi Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) SAD patriarch '

SAD patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal lost to AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian from his traditional Lambi seat in Punjab's Muktsar district, according to results declared on Thursday.

Badal, 94, the oldest candidate in the fray, was defeated by Khudian by a margin of 11,396 votes.

The Aam Aadmi Party is heading for a landslide victory in Punjab. PTI CHS SUN VSD RT RT RT

