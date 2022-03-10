Left Menu

BJP's landslide victory proves people have accepted 'Modi model of good governance': Naqvi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:38 IST
BJP's landslide victory proves people have accepted 'Modi model of good governance': Naqvi
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The landslide victory of the BJP in assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and other states proves that the people have accepted the ''Modi model of good governance'', Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday.

The BJP was headed for a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the trends chart in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party readied for a landslide win in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters here, Naqvi said the BJP's thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh and other states is the ''people's stamp'' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to inclusive empowerment of all.

Asserting that there was ''pro-incumbency'' in favour of the BJP, the minority affairs minister said the people supported continuation of BJP governments in these states and voted for ''entwined twins of development and good governance''.

The results of these assembly elections are a crystal clear reflection of this positive change in the political culture, he said.

Naqvi said the BJP always believes that the ''glamour of victory and grace in defeat'' are part of the democracy.

This is a lesson and also message for those political parties who always insult the people's mandate by indulging in a ''horror show over their defeat'', Naqvi said.

He said that despite the ''so-called alternative'', the landslide victory of the BJP in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and other states proves that the people have accepted the ''Modi model of good governance''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022