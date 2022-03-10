AAP's CM face in Goa loses election; Cong snatches seat from BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate in Goa, Amit Palekar, on Thursday lost the Assembly poll battle with the Congress snatching the seat from the BJP. As per the results declared by the Election Commission of India so far, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has won one seat and is leading in another constituency in the coastal state. Palekar, a lawyer-turned-politician, was declared the party's CM face ahead of the February 14 state election. He was in the fray from St Cruz assembly segment.

Congress candidate Rudolfo Fernandes defeated his closest rival and BJP candidate Antonio Fernandes from the seat. Fernandes was a sitting MLA of the constituency.

While the Congress candidate polled 8,841 votes, BJP's Fernandes bagged 6,377 votes. Palekar got 4,098 votes.

AAP candidate Capt Venzy Viegas defeated Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Churchill Alemao in Benaulim assembly constituency, while the Kejriwal-led party's Cruz Silva is leading from Velim segment. Both these seats are in South Goa. The AAP had fielded candidates from 39 out of the total 40 seats in the state.

