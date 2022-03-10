Left Menu

Punjab: Parkash Singh Badal defeated from Lambi

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:49 IST
Punjab: Parkash Singh Badal defeated from Lambi
  • Country:
  • India

SAD patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal lost to AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian from his traditional Lambi seat in Muktsar district, according to poll results declared on Thursday.

Badal, 94, the oldest candidate in the fray was defeated by Khudian by a margin of 11,396 votes.

On defeating the five-time chief minister, Khudian said, ''I was keen to enter the fray against him (Badal) and (AAP chief Arvind) Kejriwal reposed faith in me.'' ''It was my will to fight against Badal,'' he said, adding that most politicians avoid entering a political battle with the Akali stalwart from his bastion Lambi.

Khudian had quit the Congress after being refused a ticket and joined the AAP.

Taking a jibe at the Badal family, he said, ''Look where they are standing now (three seats) ...it is a sad state of affairs for the party.'' PTI SUN VSD http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you'' Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022