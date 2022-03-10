Punjab: Parkash Singh Badal defeated from Lambi

SAD patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal lost to AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian from his traditional Lambi seat in Muktsar district, according to poll results declared on Thursday.

Badal, 94, the oldest candidate in the fray was defeated by Khudian by a margin of 11,396 votes.

On defeating the five-time chief minister, Khudian said, ''I was keen to enter the fray against him (Badal) and (AAP chief Arvind) Kejriwal reposed faith in me.'' ''It was my will to fight against Badal,'' he said, adding that most politicians avoid entering a political battle with the Akali stalwart from his bastion Lambi.

Khudian had quit the Congress after being refused a ticket and joined the AAP.

Taking a jibe at the Badal family, he said, ''Look where they are standing now (three seats) ...it is a sad state of affairs for the party.'' PTI SUN VSD http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you'' Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)