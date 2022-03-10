Left Menu

Punjab polls: CM Channi defeated from Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib

The incumbent chief minister also bit the dust from Chamkaur Sahib where he was defeated by AAPs Charanjit Singh by a margin of 7,942 votes.The Congress gamble of fielding Channi, a member of Scheduled Caste, from two seats failed to yield any positive results.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday lost the electoral battle from both the assembly seats of Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib to the Aam Aadmi Party nominees. According to the website of the Election Commission, Channi was drubbed by AAP's political greenhorn Labh Singh Ugoke with a margin of 37,558 votes from the Bhadaur seat. The incumbent chief minister also bit the dust from Chamkaur Sahib where he was defeated by AAP's Charanjit Singh by a margin of 7,942 votes.

The Congress' gamble of fielding Channi, a member of Scheduled Caste, from two seats, failed to yield any positive results. The party's decision to replace Amarinder Singh with Channi towards the fag end of the former's five-year term to wade away anti-incumbency also came as a cropper. The Congress has won nine seats in the polls and is leading on nine out of 117 seats it contested. The AAP, which has attained a simple majority by garnering 62 seats and leading in 30 seats, is all set to form the next government in Punjab with an overwhelming majority.

