Lavrov: Russia awaits answers from Ukraine, main venue is Belarus talks

He said the venue for diplomacy should be Belarus, an ally of Moscow where Russian and Ukrainian officials have already held several rounds of talks. Russia did not want the talks in Turkey to "replace or devalue the real, main diplomatic track which is happening on Belarusian territory", Lavrov said.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:55 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Russia has presented proposals to Ukraine and wants a reply, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a briefing after talks with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey.

Lavrov, speaking after the talks in Turkey, said Moscow wanted what he called a friendly, demilitarised Ukraine and reiterated a Russian demand that Ukraine should adopt neutral status. Kuleba said Russia was demanding Ukraine's surrender, two weeks after Russia began its invasion of the country.

There was no discussion of a ceasefire and the talks had focused on humanitarian questions, Lavrov said. He said the venue for diplomacy should be Belarus, an ally of Moscow where Russian and Ukrainian officials have already held several rounds of talks.

Russia did not want the talks in Turkey to "replace or devalue the real, main diplomatic track which is happening on Belarusian territory", Lavrov said. "Today's conversation confirmed that there is no alternative to that track."

The talks in Belarus have so far yielded only limited progress on opening up humanitarian corridors. Lavrov said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not refuse a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy but it would have to be substantive and focus on specifics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

