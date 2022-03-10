Ex-Manipur CM Ibobi Singh wins from Thoubal

Former Manipur chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh defeated his nearest BJP rival L Basanta Singh by 2,543 votes in Thoubal seat, as per ECI data.

The former chief minister secured 15,085 votes, while the BJP nominee bagged 12,542 votes. Konsam Michael Singh of Shiv Sena came in the third position with 1,622 votes.

The Congress candidate secured 51 per cent of the votes, while the BJP nominee bagged 42.4 per cent of the votes.

