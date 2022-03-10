AAP's 'Delhi model' turns out to be biggest attraction for voters in Punjab: Party leaders

Promise of better public services, good quality schools and hospitals, which got the AAP two consecutive terms in Delhi, remained the consistent campaign theme for the party led by Arvind Kejriwal in polls in Punjab where the party swept the assembly polls on Friday.

Caught in a multi-cornered contest along with the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal in the state, Kejriwal had unveiled a 10 point 'Punjab Model', drawn from its model of governance in Delhi, and assured the voters of creating a new-age, prosperous, and forward-looking Punjab.

While Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the entire country was now looking up to Delhi's model of governance of Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai asserted that people have given their mandate to AAP in Punjab looking at the work of the party’s government under Kejriwal in Delhi.

''Our Delhi model of governance turned out to be the biggest attraction among the voters. The kind of work that has been done by the Delhi government under Kejriwal in education, healthcare and other sectors sent out a positive message and gave hope to the people of Punjab,'' the Delhi environment minister told PTI.

Under attack from opponents like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Sukhbir Badal during the Punjab campaign for his alleged association with separatists, Kejriwal had quipped ''I will be perhaps the world's sweetest terrorist, building hospitals and schools for people and sending the elderly on pilgrimages.'' The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) ruling in Delhi for the past seven years has come with a model of governance (Delhi Model) that encompasses its policies and programmes in various fields including health, education, women safety and empowerment, doorstep delivery of services, free power and water supply, free bus travel for women and fighting corruption.

On the last day of campaigning in Punjab on February 18, Kejriwal said he was branded as a terrorist by ''corrupt'' leaders in the state who were rattled by him.

''What is AAP’s fault? All we are asking for is a chance to build good schools and hospitals like Delhi. We will bring an honest government to Punjab and eradicate corruption just like we have in Delhi.'' ''I build schools and hospitals for the general public, but I am a terrorist for these people. These people are unable to sleep at night because of me. They are terrified of my party.'' Creating job opportunities for youth, drug-free Punjab, strictest punishments in cases of sacrilege, end of bribery and corruption-free Punjab, the transformation of the education system, building modern hospitals, 16000 Mohalla Clinics for free healthcare, 24x7 free electricity supply and Rs 1000 deposit in accounts of all women over 18 years are some of the promises made by AAP under the Punjab model.

''We have to form a strong government by bringing more than 80 seats. The people of Delhi have rejected and thrown the BJP-Congress out of power in Delhi. Now only AAP has a stronghold in the nation’s capital. Similarly, we will build schools-hospitals in Punjab like Delhi and provide all required facilities including 24x7 electricity supply for free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)