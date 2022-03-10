Police intercept AAP MLA, supporters outside ex-party leader Kumar Vishwas' residence in Ghaziabad

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan and his supporters were intercepted by the police outside the residence of former party leader Kumar Vishwas in Indirapuram here on Thursday. Vishwas, a former confidante of Arvind Kejriwal, had recently kicked up a controversy by alleging that the AAP national convenor was ‘ready to take support’ from fringe and separatist elements to win the Punjab elections.

After the police stopped him, Balyan, the MLA from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, said he wanted to meet Vishwas to “feed him sweets” as the AAP is all set to form the government in Punjab. “We have not come here for any protest. If he (Vishwas) is not here at this time, we will come in the night to give him sweets, sleeping pills and blood pressure pills. We may also come tomorrow morning,” the MLA said.

In a veiled dig at Vishwas, Balyan said he was wondering what deal the former AAP leader may have cracked with the BJP to give a statement against Kejriwal when elections were around the corner. Adequate police force has been deployed near the residence of Vishwas so that no untoward incident takes place, city superintendent of police (second) Gyanendra Singh told PTI.

