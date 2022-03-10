Left Menu

BJP will take independents, regional parties along to form govt in Goa: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reiterated that his party will take independents and regional parties along to form the next government in Goa. Fadnavis, who is BJPs election in-charge for Goa, thanked the people of the state for reposing trust in the party and dedicated its poll performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The BJP has won 20 seats in the state, just one short of the magic figure of 21 required to form a majority in the 40-member assembly.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:23 IST
BJP will take independents, regional parties along to form govt in Goa: Fadnavis
Devendra Fadanvis. (Photos/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reiterated that his party will take independents and regional parties along to form the next government in Goa. Fadnavis, who is BJP's election in-charge for Goa, thanked the people of the state for reposing trust in the party and dedicated its poll performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has won 20 seats in the state, just one short of the magic figure of 21 required to form a majority in the 40-member assembly. Speaking to reporters in Goa, Fadnavis said, ''The BJP is again winning nearly 20 seats in Goa and we may win a couple of seats more. It is the continuation of the trust reposed by the people of Goa in our leader PM Narendra Modi.'' Replying to a query about when the party intends to stake claim to form the government, Fadnavis said, ''The decision will be taken after BJP's parliamentary board informs us about it. It is a standard procedure.'' ''I want to thank the people of Goa for their support. Even if we get majority, we will still take independents as well as other regional parties along with us to form the government,'' he said. Three independent candidates won the Goa election this time, while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) won two seats. On Wednesday, Fadnavis had said that the BJP was confident of getting the support from the MGP as both the parties are ''ideologically aligned''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022