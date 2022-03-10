Latvian PM: EU should show Ukraine "open door" on membership, hit Russian energy sector
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:24 IST
The European Union needs to show Ukraine a "clear and open door" on membership and hit Russia's energy sector with sanctions, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Thursday.
Karins told reporters at a meeting of the European People's Party (EPP) in Paris that Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status.
"If we want to stop Putin, we have to cut off his funding," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- European People's Party
- Krisjanis Karins
- Paris
- Latvian
- Ukraine
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar discusses economic cooperation, regional developments with Singaporean counterpart in Paris
Six para athletes included in TOPS core group ahead of upcoming big competitions and Paris Olympics
Jaishankar discusses economic cooperation, regional developments with Singaporean counterpart in Paris
Berlin and Paris illuminate buildings in Ukrainian colours in show of unity
Berlin and Paris illuminate buildings in Ukrainian colours in show of unity