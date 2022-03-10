Manipur polls: BJP wins 16 seats, leads in 13

The ruling BJP coalition looked set to return to power in the insurgency-hit state of Manipur, as it bagged 16 seats and was leading in 13 other constituencies, as per the latest ECI data.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh defeated his nearest Congress rival P Saratchandra Singh by 18,271 votes in Heingang seat.

The BJP secured 37.5 per cent votes counted so far, while the Congress stood second with 16.53 per cent votes and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) came third with 16.48 per cent votes.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U) gave an impressive performance in the Manipur assembly elections, bagging five seats and leading in two constituencies. It had not won any seat in the 2017 polls in the northeastern state.

Congress, which ruled the state before the BJP came to power, managed to win only four seats. Former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh was among the party candidates who tasted victory. He defeated his nearest BJP rival by 2,543 votes in Thoubal constituency.

Naga People's Front (NPF) and NPP won three constituencies each, and two Independent candidates secured victory. The Kuki People's Alliance won one seat and was leading in another.

The NPP and NPF were ahead in four and two seats respectively. Though both parties did not have a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, they were part of the ruling coalition.

The counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 AM on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Trends and results were available with the ECI for 57 constituencies at 5.30 PM.

The BJP had formed the government in Manipur in 2017 despite having just 21 seats, joining hands with regional parties NPP and NPF. The saffron party's own strength later increased to 28.

