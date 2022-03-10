Election results in BJP's favour will have positive effect on Karnataka Assembly poll: Bommai

Buoyed by the election results in favour of BJP in four States, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the party's victory there will have a positive effect in the state, which goes to Assembly polls next year. ''There will be a positive effect of this election on Karnataka. The election results have filled our workers with enthusiasm. The BJP will march forward with more vigour in implementing the programmes mentioned in our budget,'' he told reporters here. He vowed that his government will give a ''prosperous, safe and new'' Karnataka to the people of the state. ''We are confident that the people of Karnataka will install us in the 2023 general assembly election for another five years,'' Bommai said. He congratulated the BJP leadership for the tremendous show in four out of five assembly elections. ''Especially in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has garnered more seats to form the 'double engine government' led by its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I congratulate the voters of five states, especially our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our party president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Adityanath and others,'' Bommai said. According to him, the pro-people programmes started by Narendra Modi in favour of marginal sections of society, farmers and women, helped the party to win the Assembly polls. The CM also said the COVID management and financial empowerment of poor were very much appreciated by the people, who voted in favour of Modi and made the opposition ''bite the dust''. Bommai said the election results have made the BJP leaders vow to do more pro-people work in the coming years. He also explained that the election outcome demonstrated that the Prime Minister has laid a strong foundation to realise his dream of building a 'New India' with the motto 'Sab Ka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, Sab Ka Prayas'. Bommai also said the results proved once again that there is one leader today across India, and it is Narendra Modi. As the state will go for Assembly election next year, Bommai said the PM would visit Karnataka sometime in the next two to three months where the party will announce its programmes for Karnataka for the next one year.

