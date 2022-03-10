BJP workers prepare 'laddoos' to celebrate party's thumping performance in state polls

With BJP poised to retain Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with a thumping majority and set to form governments again in Goa and Manipur, 'laddoos' are being prepared for distribution among people by elated party workers and supporters in Mumbai.

The BJP is set to retain power in the four states it was ruling and is on verge of creating several records, specially in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Congress, the party's main rival in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, fared badly in the polls. All the results are expected to be declared by Thursday evening. (ANI)

