ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:42 IST
Frequent blasts in Bihar threat to internal security, says VHP gen secy Milind Parande; demands NIA investigation
VHP national general secretary Milind Parande (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Stating that the horrific bomb blasts in Bihar are being termed as mere 'firecracker explosions' and no conclusion has been arrived at till date, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national general secretary Milind Parande on Wednesday demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the matter. Parande in a statement said, "In the last few years only 'cover-up' has been the approach of the police administration in addressing many cases of blasts. It is a matter of great concern for the state that horrific bomb blasts are being named as mere 'firecracker explosions' which, therefore, are reasoned to be undeserving of investigations and so no conclusion has been arrived at till date."

"It is extremely necessary to put an end to the explosive situation in the state which is increasing day by day. There is a need for a wide-ranging, multi-dimensional and multi-level NIA investigation into the incidents," said Parande as quoted in an official statement issued by the VHP. The VHP leader further stated, "The never-ending bomb blasts at many places one after another have not only posed a challenge to the country's internal security but also exposed the gaps in the know-how apparatus and machinery of the government and administration there."

"In the last 9 months, dozens of people have been killed and many buildings were blown up in the incidents of these bomb blasts in more than half a dozen places including Banka, Araria, Khagaria, Siwan, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur and now Gopalganj," he added. The VHP secretary-general said that a fair, speedy and thorough investigation of the incidents is absolutely warranted by NIA.

He demanded the state government to overpower criminals and immediately ensure justice and fair compensation to the victims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

