BJP's performance in assembly polls except in Punjab is on expected lines: Chirag Paswan

The BJP's performance in the assembly elections except in Punjab has been on expected lines with the saffron party emerging stronger while the internal bickering cost the Congress very dear in Punjab, said Chirag Paswan, Parliamentarian and president of Lok Janshakti Party (R) here on Thursday.

The election results in five state assemblies indicate that the BJP is performing ''practically well'' except in Punjab, he said. ''The BJP is bouncing back strongly and I respect the verdict of the people. Whichever party comes to power, it should work for the welfare of the people,'' Chirag Paswan said during his visit to the metro. Speaking to reporters he said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form the government. ''The Congress has lost badly and the credit goes to internal fighting. The party could have performed even better in Uttarkhand but the internal fights have damaged the Congress,'' Paswan said reacting to the election trends.

The BJP is heading for a second term in Uttar Pradesh while the BJP coalition is set to return to power in Manipur. The party performed well edging out Congress in Uttarkhand and Goa while it fared dismally in Punjab. The Congress rout in all the five states has come as a shock to the party members.

Paswan who later interacted with his party members, said his meeting was oriented towards expanding the party base and strengthening it to face the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. ''Our aim is to emerge as a strong political force to contest the assembly election. I will be happy if my party contests alone displaying its prowess. However the decision to face the polls alone or in alliance will be left to the state leadership,'' he replied to a question.

''Our party would reach out to the weaker sections and strive for their upliftment. We will work as per the aim of my father (Ramvilas Paswan) in ensuring equality for all and promoting development,'' the MP from Jamui said.

