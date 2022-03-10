Left Menu

Harish Rawat takes responsibility for Congress debacle in Uttarakhand, says party's campaign strategy was 'insufficient'

Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat, who was the party's campaign face in Uttarakhand assembly polls, on Thursday took responsibility for the party's defeat.

Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat, who was the party's campaign face in Uttarakhand assembly polls, on Thursday took responsibility for the party's defeat. Rawat is trailing from Lalkuwa behind BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht by over 17,000 votes.

BJP is set to retain Uttarakhand and has won 20 seats and is leading on 27 seats. Congress, which was banking on anti-incumbency against the state government, has won six seats and is leading on 13 in the 70-member state assembly. Rawat said the party's efforts have fallen short in getting the support of people.

"Our efforts were little less to win over the people of Uttarakhand. We were sure that people will vote for a change, there must've been a shortage in our efforts, I accept it and take responsibility for the defeat," he said. He also said that the party's campaign strategy was "insufficient".

"Our campaign strategy was insufficient and I accept it as chairman of the campaign committee. People worked very well and I'd like to thank them. I couldn't win people's trust but I'd like to congratulate my daughter and all the winning candidates who won," Rawat said. Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat contested from Haridwar rural seat against BJP minister Yatishwaranand. (ANI)

