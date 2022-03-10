Left Menu

Uttarakhand elections: Pushkar Dhami, Harish Rawat trailing

Two political heavyweights in Uttarakhand--Chief Minister Pushkar Singh and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat are trailing from their respective assembly constituencies as the counting of votes is underway.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:54 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Congress leader Harish Rawat(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two political heavyweights in Uttarakhand--Chief Minister Pushkar Singh and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat are trailing from their respective assembly constituencies as the counting of votes is underway. Dhami is trailing behind Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri in the Khatima seat with a margin of 6,579 votes.

On the other hand, former chief minister Harish Rawat is trailing behind BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht with a margin of 17,527 votes in Lalkuwa. As per the latest poll trends, in Uttarakhand, BJP has won 15 seats and is leading on 32 seats as of 5:20 pm.

Congress has won 4 seats and is leading with 15 seats. Bahujan Samaj Party and Independent are leading with 2 seats each. Polling in Uttarakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of the votes is underway. (ANI)

