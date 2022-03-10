Rampur Khas remains loyal to Cong, sends Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' to UP Assembly for 3rd time

With a hat-trick of poll triumphs, Aradhana Mishra ''Mona'' is keeping the Congress's flag flying in Uttar Pradesh amid a rout of the grand old party in the Assembly election, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

While Mishra defeated her nearest BJP rival, Nagesh Pratap Singh alias Chhote Sarkar, by a margin of 14,741 votes from the Rampur Khas constituency in Pratapgarh district, another Congress candidate, Virendra Chaudhary, is leading against the saffron party's candidate from Pharenda in Maharajganj district by around 1,800 votes.

The party had won seven seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Mishra, the Congress Legislature Party leader, has strong family ties with her constituency, which was nourished by her father Pramod Tiwari.

Riding on her father's popularity, Mishra won a tough battle as the BJP was determined to tumble the Congress fort after 42 years.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's pro-women campaign failed to reap dividends in Uttar Pradesh. Even state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu failed to make a mark from his Tamkuhi Raj seat, despite leading his party from the front on a host of issues because of which he was jailed several times in the last couple of years.

Even the mother of the Unnao rape victim, Asha Devi, whose candidature had drawn wide publicity, could secure only 815 votes, according to the trends so far.

Mishra had won the Rampur Khas seat for the first time in a bye-election in 2014 and then again, in the 2017 Assembly polls, continuing from her father who was a legislator from the constituency for nine consecutive terms since 1980.

Rampur Khas has always remained loyal to the Congress, but in the last Assembly election, the BJP had managed to reduce Mishra's victory margin.

Mishra (47), fondly called ''Mona'' by her supporters, was hopeful of her ''hat-trick'' by emerging victorious once again.

''This is my home and even in the most difficult times, it has remained with us. When my father fought the first election in 1980, I had sought votes for him from the locals, whom I keep meeting even today,'' she had said during the campaigning.

The Samajwadi Party had not fielded a candidate against Mishra.

