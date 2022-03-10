AAP sweeps Punjab with two-thirds majority

Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the assembly polls in Punjab getting a three-fourths majority in a strong electoral performance that pushed most of its rivals in the state to the margins.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the assembly polls in Punjab getting a three-fourths majority in a strong electoral performance that pushed most of its rivals in the state to the margins. According to Election Commission data at 6 pm, AAP has won 89 seats and is leading on three more in the 117-member assembly. The ruling Congress has won 15 seats and is leading on three more. The SAD-BSP combine has been able to win only four seats and BJP two in the contest in the state which was being seen as multi-cornered. Independents also won one seat.

AAP had projected party MP Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate. He said on Thursday that he will take the oath as Punjab's Chief Minister in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkarkalan and not at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. (ANI)

