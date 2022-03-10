Assembly polls results: BJP's victory in UP serves as testimony of PM Modi's governance, says TN party chief K Annamalai

With the latest trends indicating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returning to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday said that the party's victory in the state serves as a testimony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. Annamalai was confident about people's trust in BJP. "People have again shown their support to the BJP," stated Anamalai.

He mentioned that the victory in Uttar Pradesh is the "happiest". He also recalled how the situation has totally turned in favour of the BJP in Manipur since 2014. "In Manipur, we were below half in 2014 and now we are going to sit as the single majority," said the Tamil Nadu BJP President.

He further showed confidence in attaining a majority in Uttarakhand. "In Utrakhand, we will be a single majority". He also said that the victory in Uttar Pradesh serves as a testimony of PM Modi's governance. "The victory depicts PM Modi's work for the people," said the Tamil Nadu BJP chief.

Votes are being counted in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - where state assembly elections were recently concluded. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on course to a historic victory in Punjab, according to election results and trends on Thursday.

In the other two states of Manipur and Goa, which also went to polls in February-March, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party and is on course to form the government. (ANI)

