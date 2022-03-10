UK very concerned about the potential use of chemical weapons in Ukraine - Truss
Britain is very concerned about the possible use of chemical weapons by Russia in Ukraine, British foreign minister Liz Truss told CNN, warning that it would be a grave mistake for Russian President Vladimir Putin to use them.
"We are very concerned about the potential use of chemical weapons," Truss said. "We have seen Russia use these weapons before in fields of conflict, but that would be a grave mistake on the part of Russia, adding to the grave mistakes already being made by Putin."
